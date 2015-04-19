RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched well for five innings, taking a shutout into the sixth with nine strikeouts and no walks, but he gave up two runs in the sixth and left without retiring a batter in the seventh. He’s still off to a strong start in his second season, with a 1.74 ERA after three starts.

2B Ryan Brett, one of nine rookies on the Rays’ roster, made his MLB debut in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter and flew out to left field. Brett, 23, had played in just seven games above Double-A before being called up and is likely to be sent down as soon as the Rays get healthy.

RHP Grant Balfour, 37, reportedly was designated for assignment after the game Saturday. He’s owed $7 million by Tampa Bay this season. Balfour, who hadn’t allowed any runs in his first five outings of 2015, gave up a grand slam in the seventh inning. His ERA ballooned from 0.00 to 6.23 in 2/3 inning.

DH David DeJesus has been a pleasant surprise for the Rays, who had considered trading him before the season. With John Jaso on the disabled list, he has stepped in as the DH and leadoff hitter, with a .409 average after getting two of the Rays’ three hits Saturday.