2B Logan Forsythe continues to show his flexibility in the field, starting at first base Tuesday, shifting to second after an injury to rookie Ryan Brett, then finishing the game back at first. He added a single and a walk, raising his average to .267 while getting a rare look at the No. 3 spot in the batting order.

LHP Drew Smyly threw a bullpen session Tuesday after making a rehab start Sunday, continuing his progress back from shoulder tendinitis. The team hasn’t decided, but he’s close to returning to the rotation.

RHP Chris Archer was sharp in defeat, striking out nine batters and giving up only one unearned run in a tough loss Tuesday. Archer lowered his season ERA to 1.07 in four starts, handling the No. 1 role well while Alex Cobb is on the mend.

RHP Brandon Gomes pitched well again in his second outing since being promoted from Durham before Sunday’s game. Gomes pitched 1 1/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief with a strikeout, getting out of a jam in the sixth inning.

RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) played catch April 21 and is expected to do the same April 22. If all goes well, he’ll throw a bullpen session later in the week.

LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) threw a bullpen session April 21.

RHP Alex Colome, sidelined by pneumonia since spring training, made a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on April 21, pitching 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball.

2B Ryan Brett left the game with a subluxated left shoulder, his arm catching in the dirt as he dived back to first base when he was picked off in the third inning. Brett had a sling on his left arm and said he’s suffered the injury before, but was optimistic he could avoid going on the disabled list.

CF Kevin Kiermaier (illness) didn’t play April 18. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 19. He was said to be available off the bench April 21 but did not play.

CF Desmond Jennings came up empty with the bases loaded in the sixth, dropping his season average to .188. His nine hits are all singles, and he has only two RBIs for the season on 48 at-bats.