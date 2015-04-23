OF Steven Souza continues a strong first month with the Rays, adding a solo home run (his fourth) and a double to raise his average to .288. He left the game with an arm cramp after six innings, but said he’s fine and can play Thursday.

LHP Drew Smyly, yet to pitch this season due to shoulder tendinitis, will make his 2015 debut Friday with a start at home against Toronto.

RHP Brad Boxberger continues to pitch well in the bullpen, striking out the side in the seventh inning and earning the relief win, his ERA dropping to 2.84. He’s one of four Rays pitchers to earn a save in a closer-by-committee first month of the season.

LHP Jeff Beliveau was moved to the 60-day DL and will undergo surgery Thursday in Pensacola to repair a torn left labrum in his throwing shoulder.

INF Jake Elmore, called up from Triple-A Durham after 2B Ryan Brett’s shoulder injury, had an exciting debut, entering as a pinch-runner and scoring the tying run on a slide to barely beat the throw home. He followed with a solo home run in his first Rays at-bat, an exciting start to his Tampa Bay career.

RHP Steve Geltz has done a little of everything, with his first career start, his first career win, and on Wednesday, his first career save. He’s the fourth pitcher to earn a save for the Rays, who have closed by committee until Jake McGee comes back from injury sometime in the next month or so.

2B Ryan Brett went on the 15-day disabled list after subluxating his left shoulder sliding back to first in the third inning Tuesday. He’s the 11th Rays player on the DL, setting a franchise record and the major-league high.

CF Kevin Kiermaier (illness) returned to the starting lineup Wednesday. He didn’t play April 18. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 19. He was said to be available off the bench April 21 but did not play.

3B Evan Longoria, whose average had dropped to .186 entering the game, came through with two hits, sparking rallies in the sixth and seventh innings and helping his average back up to .213 along the way. Longoria had his first error of the season, but his bat coming to life is a promising development.