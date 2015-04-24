OF Mikie Mahtook, called up from Triple-A before Thursday’s game, was optioned back to Durham following the game. He did not see any action Thursday. In four games for Tampa Bay earlier this season, Mahtook went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.

OF Steven Souza Jr., who left Wednesday’s game with a forearm cramp, was back in the starting lineup Thursday and seemed fine. However, he went 0-for-4

LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) was activated off the disabled list after Thursday’s game, and he will make his season debut Friday with a start against Toronto. In three rehab games for two teams in the Tampa Bay farm system, Smyly pitched a total of 8 2/3 shutout innings.

RHP Jake Odorizzi has been outstanding in his first four starts, with Thursday marking the third time he went six-plus innings while allowing three or fewer hits and one or no runs. His ERA dropped to 1.65 and his WHIP to 0.73.

RHP Brad Boxberger picked up a relief win for the second night in a row. He is a consistent performer in the bullpen while the Rays wait for closer Jake McGee to get off the disabled list. Boxberger (2.45 ERA) and RHP Kevin Jepsen (1.13 ERA) will have key late-game roles even when the staff is at full strength.

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19 due to left shoulder inflammation. In two appearances for Tampa Bay this season, Riefenhauser allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings. He might be able to return in May.

C Rene Rivera hasn’t had much go right at the plate this season, but he came through with a clutch single for a walk-off win in the ninth inning Thursday. He collected his third RBI of the season and lifted his average to .135, and it should be a confidence boost moving forward.

1B James Loney (oblique strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled after Thursday’s game. He will give the Rays much-needed defensive boost at first and a key bat in the middle of the order. He was sidelined since April 7.

1B Allan Dykstra was optioned to Triple-A Durham after Thursday’s game, when the Rays activated 1B James Loney from the disabled list. Dykstra went 3-for-28 (.107) with one homer and four RBIs in 12 games for Tampa Bay this season.

3B Evan Longoria followed a two-hit game Wednesday with a double in Thursday’s game, showing signs of working his way out of an early-season slump. He still has only two RBIs and his hitting .216, but the healthy return of 1B James Loney on Friday will help give him better pitches to hit.