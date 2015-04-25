2B Logan Forsythe was rewarded for a hustle play when he beat out a potential double play in the fifth inning. The next batter, Kevin Kiermaier, appeared to hit a fly ball that would have ended the inning but it was misplayed by Steve Tolleson and Dalton Pompey and both runners scored on the error. Forsythe finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored.

LHP Drew Smyly gave up two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first start of the season. Smyly was activated off the 15-day disabled list Friday. He struck out five on 79 pitches (55 strikes) and expects to have a pitch count of 95 for his next scheduled start Wednesday. “It felt great to be out there,” Smyly said. “I couldn’t really ask for more. My arm felt good, my pitches were pretty good.”

C Rene Rivera hit a 419-foot home run to straight away center one night after a walk-off hit win against the Boston Red Sox. It was Rivera’s first home run as a member of the Rays. “He got a pretty good swing on it,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We had a lot of nice swings (Friday). He was very aggressive.”

1B James Loney returned from the 15-day disabled list in style by hitting a two-run homer and a double. Loney also scored two runs. “The stability that James provides in the lineup is big for our team,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “What he brings each night in offense in the middle of the lineup and defense is something we need.”