OF Brandon Guyer had the first leadoff homer of his career and a career-high four RBIs on Sunday. “It’s amazing how many times his barrel finds the ball,” Cash said. “We pick his spots when he plays; obviously he plays against lefties and some righties. But he really does a nice job.”

RHP Chris Archer made his fourth consecutive start without giving up an earned run -- a team record. He is the first AL pitcher since Zack Greinke did it for the Kansas City Royals in 2009. “We kind of thrive when we know his day is coming close in the rotation,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s been incredible.”

LHP Everett Teaford had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham. Teaford appeared in parts of the last three seasons for Kansas City as a reliever and spot starter.

RHP Alex Colome gave up one run in six innings on four hits with strikeouts in his final rehab start for Triple-A Durham. Colome is expected to join the rotation in Baltimore this week.

RHP Jose Dominguez was optioned to Triple-A Durham when the club brought up LHP Everett Teaford. He was 1-0 in four appearances for the Rays. He gave up two hits and no runs. He became the eighth rookie on the Rays’ 25-man roster when he was recalled from Triple-A Durham on April 15.

1B Allan Dykstra was designated for assignment on Saturday then sent outright to Triple-A Durham on Sunday. He had been optioned to Durham after Thursday’s game, when the Rays activated 1B James Loney from the disabled list. Dykstra went 3-for-28 (.107) with one homer and four RBIs in 12 games for Tampa Bay this season.

3B Evan Longoria went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. He has seven consecutive hits and has reached base in his last eight plate appearances. Longoria went 11-for-19 in the past five games to help his average climb 120 points to .306.

LHP Jake McGee threw a bullpen session Saturday and will begin his minor-league rehab assignments in Class-A Charlotte this week.

SS Tim Beckham went 2-for-3 with two runs scored Sunday. He was 5-for-9 with a home run, double, four RBIs and three runs scored in the series. Beckham is generally used against lefties but the middle infielder may push for more opportunities if his bat stays hot.

OF Desmond Jennings was not in the lineup Sunday with soreness in his knee. Jennings, who left Saturday’s game after seven innings, is listed as day-to-day.