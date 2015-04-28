LHP Everett Teaford’s second appearance since the start of the 2013 season didn’t go well. He gave up four hits and walked two in 2 1/3 innings. Rays manager Kevin Cash said he left him to stretch the bullpen.

RHP Nathan Karns carried a shutout into the fifth Monday, but couldn’t make it out of the inning. He lost his control in the no decision, walking two in the inning. He ranks first in the AL with 17 walks. He threw 87 pitches in the 4-1 loss.

RHP Grant Balfour, designated for assignment on April 18, was released by the Rays on Monday. He is owed $7 million by Tampa Bay this season. Balfour had a 6.23 ERA in six appearances for the Rays in 2015.

LHP Xavier Cedeno was acquired for cash from the Dodgers on Monday. He provides Rays manager Kevin Cash with a much-needed lefty of his bullpen. The only other lefty, Everett Teaford, was roughed up in the 4-1 loss to the Yankees on Monday, giving up four hits, walking two and allowing a run in just 2 1/3 innings. Cash said he expects Cedeno to join the club when the Rays travel to Baltimore this weekend.

3B Evan Longoria extended his hitting streak to six games by going 2-for-4. He struck out in the first to end career-high streaks of seven consecutive hits and eight consecutive plate appearances on base.

OF/DH John Jaso was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL with an injured wrist he suffered on opening day. The earliest Jaso could return is early June, according to Rays manager Kevin Cash.