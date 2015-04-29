LHP Drew Smyly will make his second start of the season Wednesday afternoon in New York after opening the season on the disabled list with left shoulder tendonitis. Smyly made his season debut Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays and retired the first 10 hitters he faced but came an out short of qualifying for the victory. He was stretched out to 79 pitches, which was 11 more than he threw in his final rehab appearance. Smyly is 1-0 with a 1.45 ERA in five career appearances (two starts) against the Yankees. He last opposed New York Aug. 16 in Tampa Bay, when he allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings while throwing 108 pitches. Smyly has made three appearances at Yankee Stadium and was the winning pitcher for the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the 2012 ALCS.

LHP Everett Teaford was designated for assignment Tuesday after spending three days with Tampa Bay. Teaford threw 54 pitches over 2 1/3 innings in Monday’s loss and the Rays are hoping to keep him instead of losing him on waivers.

RHP Alex Colome will start Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Colome is on the 15-day disabled list with pneumonia and pitched six innings in his fourth rehab appearance for Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

LHP Xavier Cedeno joined the Rays Tuesday and threw nine of 15 pitches out the strike zone after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday for cash considerations. Cedeno began the season by appearing in five games for the Washington Nationals, was traded to the Dodgers on April 22 and designated for assignment two days later. Cedeno is the fourth left-handed reliever Tampa Bay has used this year following LHPs Jeff Beliveau, C.J. Riefenhauser and Everett Teaford.

LHP Jake McGee, who is recovering from offseason elbow surgery, made his first rehab appearance for Class A Charlotte against Bradenton. He pitched one inning, getting two groundouts and a flyout. McGee began throwing last Friday and had a bullpen session Saturday. McGee was originally slated to begin his rehab assignment earlier but overall body stiffness from extended spring training prevented him from starting until Tuesday. Last year, McGee had 19 saves and a 1.89 ERA.

OF Desmond Jennings was held out of the starting lineup for the third straight game with left knee soreness. Manager Kevin Cash said Jennings is getting better and would have come up as a pinch hitter Monday in the ninth inning if he represented the tying run. Jennings is batting .222 with no home runs, two RBIs and five stolen bases and it took him 60 at-bats to get his first extra-base hit of the season.