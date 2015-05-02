RF Steven Souza Jr. tied a club record going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. It was the 65th time a Rays player had four strikeouts in a game. The last Rays player to do it was Curt Casail on July 20, 2104 against the Minnesota Twins.

RHP Alex Colome went five shutout innings in his first start of the season. He gave up three hits and struck out six. He threw 60 pitches (42 strikes) and said he felt great. “I don’t feel tired or anything; I feel like I could’ve thrown one or two more innings,” Colome said.

1B James Loney went 1-for-4 with an RBI that provided all the insurance runs the Rays pitching would need Wednesday. “I was able to work the count to 3-2 and I fouled off a tough pitch before the base hit,” Loney said. “The goal is just to finish with one more run than they did.”

3B Evan Longoria was 1-for-3 with an RBI double. The hit was the 998th of his career. Longoria is batting .429 (15-for-35) in his last nine games. With two more hits, Longoria will join OFs Carl Crawford and Ben Zobrist as players who had 1,000 in a Rays uniform.

OF Desmond Jennings (left knee soreness) left the April 25 game, and he didn’t play April 26-May 1. He did not have an update on his sore knee after seeing Dr. Koco Eaton on April 30. Unless Jennings can return to the lineup this weekend it’s likely he will go on the DL.