#US MLB
May 3, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Nick Franklin (oblique) will begin his minor league rehab assignment Monday. The affiliate is still being decided by the organization.

LHP Matt Moore will pitch his first round of live batting practice with 20 pitches before Sunday’s contest against the Orioles. It will be the first time throwing live since having Tommy John surgery on April 22, 2014. Moore is still on scheduled to return in late June or early July.

LHP Jake McGee (offseason elbow surgery) is scheduled to continue his minor league rehab assignment Tuesday in Durham.

OF Desmond Jennings, who had missed five previous games, was scratched from the starting lineup with recurring left knee soreness after originally slotted to bat No. 6 as the designated hitter in the lineup. Rays manager Kevin Cash said the team would discuss placing Jennings on the disabled list and decide before Sunday’s game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
