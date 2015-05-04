2B Nick Franklin (oblique) is expected to make his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. He’ll start a pattern of playing-DHing-off to start.

2B Logan Forsythe continues to stake claim to the team’s full-time second-base job, with two hits and an RBI on Sunday. It could have been more, but he ran so fast on a potential triple that he slid over and past third base and was tagged out for what is officially a double.

LHP Matt Moore (elbow) threw to hitters for the first time since Tommy John surgery last year, an encouraging step in his recovery. No next move was announced.

RHP Nathan Karns pitched well again Sunday, giving up just two hits in five innings of scoreless baseball. He left after only 66 pitches, but lowered his ERA to 4.05, striking out four and walking only one. Pitching continues to be what the Rays do best and a big part of their 13-12 start.

RHP Kevin Jepsen came in with a 0.87 ERA in his first 10 games with the Rays, but he couldn’t get the third out in the seventh, facing three batters and giving up hits to all three. His ERA is up to 1.74, but he’ll continue to have a key role in the Rays bullpen.

3B Evan Longoria continues to draw walks without a dangerous bat behind him in the lineup -- with rookie callup Joey Butler batting fifth Sunday, Longoria was walked twice, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He’s hitting .274 and has picked up considerably in the past two weeks, but would benefit from healthy bats around him.

LHP Jake McGee (elbow) continues to improve in his own recovery from elbow surgery -- he’ll have a rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham likely on Tuesday.