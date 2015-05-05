INF Nick Franklin (oblique) begins his rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham Tuesday.

LHP John Smyly faces the Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park Tuesday night. He is 0-0 but pitched well in a no-decision at Yankees Stadium his last time out. He is 2-0 with a 2.82 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against the Red Sox.

RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched seven strong innings to get his first win in his last four starts Monday night. Staked to a 4-0 lead by a new-look batting order, he gave up a run in the bottom of the second and that was it for the night. Making his 12th straight start against an AL East opponent, he gave up seven hits, didn’t walk anyone and struck out six, tying a club record by throwing his sixth straight game without allowing a home run. He is the fourth Rays pitcher to do it. “Odo was outstanding,” manager Kevin Cash said after Odorizzi threw a season-high 110 pitches. The pitcher also helped the Rays to their 13th straight game without allowing 10 hits, one shy of matching the club record and the longest run in the majors this season.

RHP Alex Cobb, recovering from a right forearm strain, suffered a setback and was shut down for at least a few days to see how he responds to rest. “He had a little bit of a setback,” manager Kevin Cash said of Cobb, who hasn’t pitched since March 17. “He didn’t feel as good as he hoped.”

LHP Matt Moore, making his way back from 2014 Tommy John surgery, threw his first live bullpen, 25 pitches.

DH Joey Butler, playing in his 16th major league game, for his third major league team (his second with Tampa Bay), hit his first major league homer with a man on in the second inning. He was selected from Triple-A Durham on Sunday when LF Desmond Jennings went on the disabled list and has hits in his first two games.

SS Azdrubel Cabrera, mired in an 0-for-14 slump, was dropped from third to seventh in the batting order. It paid off as he singled his first two times up. He has company ending dry spells -- RF Steve Sousa Jr. snapped an 0-for-18 with hits his last two times up and LF David DeJesus broke an 0-for-17 with a first-inning single.

3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-4, leaving him one hit shy of becoming the third Tampa Bay player to collect 1,000 hits for the franchise. Carl Crawford and Ben Zobrist are the others. He has also made a major league-best 195 straight starts.

LHP Jake McGee, who had offseason elbow surgery, is slated to make his third rehab start for Triple-A Durham Tuesday night.