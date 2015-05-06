2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham on May 5.

LHP Drew Smyly took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up the eventual game-winning home run in Tampa Bay’s 2-0 loss on Tuesday. Smyly has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all 10 of his starts with the Rays since being traded by the Detroit Tigers last summer. Smyly allowed one earned run on two hits and a pair of walks and struck out six in six innings.

RHP Alex Cobb’s season is hanging in the balance. The right-hander has a partially torn ligament in his elbow that could require Tommy John surgery that would end his season and keep him out through 2016, per the Tampa Bay Times. Cobb will try to pitch through the injury.

RHP Grant Balfour, who was designated for assignment by the Rays on April 19 and later was released, re-signed with the organization. The veteran reliever has joined Triple-A Durham.

DH David DeJesus stole his first base of the year and the first in his last 114 games dating back to Sept. 18, 2013 against the Texas Rangers. DeJesus, who went 2-for-4 at the plate Tuesday, swiped the bag in the second inning. He now has 64 career steals in his 13-year career.

3B Evan Longoria became the third player to reach 1,000 career hits in a Tampa Bay uniform.

LHP Jake McGee, who had offseason elbow surgery, was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham.