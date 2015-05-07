RHP Brad Boxberger shut down the Red Sox to earn his seventh save of the year Wednesday night. The closer lowered his ERA to 1.59 though 11 1/3 innings and 12 appearances this season. Boxberger hasn’t allowed a run in his last six appearances and has kept Boston scoreless in three games on the year.

OF Joey Butler did it again Wednesday, delivering a two-run, bases-loaded single to right field in the fifth inning to lead Tampa Bay to a series-clinching, 5-3 win in Boston. Butler, who played in his first full series with the Rays after being called up from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, started all three games in the set against the Red Sox, hitting a home run and driving in four runs. Butler hit his first career home run in the second inning of the series opener Monday.

3B Evan Longoria might be on the verge of a breakout. The Rays’ franchise cornerstone snapped a career-worst, 26-game homerless streak with a pair of solo shots Wednesday. It was Longoria’s 11th career multi-homer game, and he extended his Fenway Park hitting streak to seven games. On the season, Longoria is batting .284 with three homers and eight RBIs.

LHP Jake McGee (offseason elbow surgery) made his third rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, throwing 14 pitches and striking out one batter in one inning. The closer is expected to pitch another rehab game this Friday in Syracuse. The Rays want to see him working multiple innings and perhaps back-to-back games before activating him. McGee was 5-2 with a career-high 19 saves and 90 strikeouts in 73 games out of the Rays’ bullpen in 2014.