Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 9, 2015 / 2:36 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Alex Cobb received a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat the ligament tear in his right elbow. Cobb had the procedure after a second MRI reveled the tear. Cobb plans on resting and icing the elbow over the next month before making a decision on surgery.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez had his stretch of 16 consecutive batters retired end when he allowed a two-out single to Rangers DH Prince Fielder in the fourth inning Thursday. Ramirez wound up throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of RHP Chris Archer.

1B James Loney hit .333 in April, but he is struggling in May. After going 0-for-4 Thursday in the Rays’ loss to the Rangers, Loney is 4-for-29 (.138) with one homer and two RBIs in seven games this month.

3B Evan Longoria missed his first game in over a year after he was scratched from the lineup due to flu-like symptoms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
