LHP Drew Smyly is back on the disabled list with. He had pitched well in three starts with a 2.70 ERA.

OF Brandon Guyer continues to make a case for an everyday role, going 2-for-2 with a three-run home run off the bench in Friday’s 8-2 win against the Rangers. He’s hitting .283 with 10 RBIs on the season in just 60 at-bats. He’ll continue to split time with Kevin Kiermaier and David DeJesus in a deep outfield.

RHP Jake Odorizzi was bumped back a day from his scheduled start Saturday due to flu-like symptoms, with RHP Matt Andriese called up to take his place Saturday. Officially, the Rays’ Sunday starter against Texas is TBA.

RHP Alex Cobb will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow and won’t pitch again until late 2016 at the earliest. The team moved him to the 60-day DL, a major blow to a pitching staff hoping to get him back from injury.

RHP Nathan Karns had his best start of the season, pitching into the eighth with just four hits and two earned runs. He struck out a season-high nine batters while walking only two, lowering his ERA to 3.79. With Alex Cobb done for the year, he’ll be counted on as a starter the rest of the season.

OF David DeJesus raised his season average from .241 to .300 during a five-game hitting streak, including a solo home run Friday that represented the Rays’ only hit in the first five innings. He’s batting fifth in the Rays’ order and hitting well, with 11 RBIs to tie for third on the team.

3B Evan Longoria missed Thursday’s game, ending baseball’s longest consecutive games streak, but he bounced back nicely as a DH Friday, getting two hits and scoring twice in the Rays’ win. His sixth-inning opposite-field single chased Rangers starter Yovanni Gallardo from the game.