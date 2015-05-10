RF Steven Souza had gone 13 games without an RBI, a streak he broke in a big way with a three-run homer in the sixth inning on Saturday against the Rangers. It’s his fifth home run of the year and his first with more than one runner on base.

RHP Andrew Bellatti was superb in his major-league debut, pitching 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win on Saturday against the Rangers. He’s the first Rays pitcher to win after three-plus innings of relief in a major league debut.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera hit a solo home run in the eighth inning on Saturday against the Rangers, breaking a career-long drought of 49 consecutive games without one, going back his Nationals days last September. Cabrera went 3-for-4 in a strong night at the plate that lifted his batting average to .211.

DH Evan Longoria, expected to return to third on Sunday after being limited by illness, came through with a three-run homer, his third home run in three games after getting just one in the first 27 games of the year. His bat returning is a very promising development for the Rays, who have won despite their hitting for much of the first month of the season.