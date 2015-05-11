LHP Drew Smyly will have his MRI exam Monday. Things don’t look good for Smyly as the Tampa Bay Times reports it is likely a torn labrum and he will miss the remainder of the 2016 season.

LF Brandon Guyer went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning that tied the game at 1-1. Guyer had his eighth RBI in the past 10 games since April 26.

RHP Jake Odorizzi fought off the flu to pitch 6 2/3 innings and gave up just one run and seven hits while striking out seven on 91 pitches (62 strikes). “I was surprised to get that deep in the game,” Odorizzi said. “My mentality was to get out there and do that, but being able to do it while not feeling the greatest is a good thing.”

SS Asdrubal Cabrera continued his slump at the plate going 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts. The worst of the strikeouts came in the ninth inning when he fanned on three straight pitches with one out and runners on the corners. He is now batting just .205 on the season.

2B Tim Beckham snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a single in the bottom of the sixth inning that ended Wandy Rodriguez’s perfect bid. Beckham is batting a paltry .208 on the season.