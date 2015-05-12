2B Nick Franklin (oblique) went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as a DH In Durham, continuing his rehab and raising his minor-league average to .333 this season. He’s rotating in DH and games in the field, but no timetable has been set for his return to the majors.

DH Logan Forsythe continues to be a pleasant surprise, consistently hitting in the middle of the Rays’ lineup. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs on Monday, hitting cleanup, raising his season average to .303 and his RBI total to 15 in 2015.

RHP Alex Colome saw his season ERA triple in one night, giving up eight runs and 11 hits, including four home runs. Colome threw strikes -- 67 of his 99 pitches -- but too often the Yankees were able to anticipate what was coming and swing accordingly.

LF Joey Butler got his second career home run, going back-to-back with Logan Forsythe in the seventh inning. He’s hitting just .214 and had two more strikeouts, but has shown some power as he fills in while Desmond Jennings is on the disabled list.

3B Evan Longoria went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts, settling back at third base after being sidelined one game and relegated to DH duty twice in the previous four games. He’s still hitting .282, but the Rays are counting on him as a leader at the plate.

LHP Jake McGee (elbow) made his fifth rehab appearance for Triple-A Durham, throwing a scoreless inning with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts. He threw 19 pitches, 12 for strikes. No immediate word on when his next rehab appearance will be.