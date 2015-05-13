DH David DeJesus has 13 RBIs on the season, tied for third on the team. He is averaging an RBI every 5.7 at-bats. Last season, he had 19 RBIs for the entire campaign with an RBI every 12.5 at-bats.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will start Thursday’s contest despite Ramirez pitching in relief in Monday’s loss to the Yankees. The right-hander allowed a ninth-inning, two-run homer to Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira, his first allowed to a left-handed batter since Aug. 27, 2014 versus the Texas Rangers. Ramirez has a 1.93 ERA over his last seven appearances. In two starts this season, Ramirez has allowed 10 runs (eight earned) over 7 1/3 innings.

C Rene Rivera threw out two attempted base stealers in the same inning when he got Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury at second and then LF Brett Gardner shortly thereafter. It is the first time a Rays catcher has done so since Dioner Navarro did it on Aug. 22, 2008 against the Chicago White Sox.

3B Evan Longoria likely will hit third in the batting order moving forward, according to manager Kevin Cash. Before Tuesday, Longoria was batting .182 (2-for-11) in the third hole and .293 (29-for-99) batting fourth this season. Against the Yankees on Tuesday, Longoria went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI hitting third.