OF Steven Souza continues his sink-or-swim season, with a solo home run in the first -- his sixth of the year -- and strikeouts in his other three at-bats, giving him a team-high 52 in 118 at-bats this season.

LHP Drew Smyly (labrum) was moved to the 60-day disabled list with a torn labrum. He’ll check with a specialist, but is in line for season-ending surgery.

RHP Brad Boxberger is now 10-for-10 on save opportunities, and Wednesday’s was a perfect ninth, including key strikeouts of Yankees LF Brett Gardner and DH Alex Rodriguez to close out the win.

RHP Nathan Karns has won three straight decisions and has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts. He opened the game with nine straight balls, but didn’t give up a walk the rest of the night, nor a run after the first inning.

RHP Preston Guilmet was claimed off waivers from Toronto then optioned to Triple-A Durham. He had originally been designated for assignment Sunday by the Pirates after going 0-0 with a 1.26 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Triple-A Buffalo.

OF Joey Butler has been a pleasant surprise, called up while Desmond Jennings is on the disabled list. Hitting eighth in the lineup, he went 2-for-3 on Wednesday, driving in the game-winning run in the second and raising his average to .258.