RF Steven Souza hit two doubles in Thursday’s win, giving him six on the season, and he scored twice as the Rays got solid production from the heart of their batting order. More impressively, Souza didn’t strike out once, a rare occurrence this season.

RHP Alex Cobb underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Thursday.

LHP Matt Moore, recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2014, will throw a bullpen session Friday and a simulated game Monday in extended spring training. He is unlikely to pitch in the majors until next month.

RHP Matt Andriese pitched four innings in relief for the long save (his second of the year). However, he was optioned to the minors after the game to make room for closer Jake McGee, who is set to make his season debut after being sidelined by offseason elbow surgery.

C Rene Rivera had a huge night with a three-run home run and RBI single, nearly matching his season RBI total (five) in one game. He hadn’t driven in a run in May before Thursday’s game, so the Rays were pleased to see offense match his stellar game-calling behind the plate.

DH J.D. Martinez was Detroit’s designated hitter Thursday after coming out in the middle of Wednesday’s game against Minnesota. Martinez was removed as a precaution due to a sore lower back, which has bothered him since spring training. Martinez took batting practice and said he was OK to hit. He had singles his first two times up to give him four in a row between two games.

1B James Loney went 2-for-3 with a walk, raising his average to .240, and he turned a double play with a nimble catch of a line drive near the bag. Loney was caught stealing for the first time in two years, a rare attempt on the basepaths.

LHP Jake McGee was activated from the 15-day disabled list after Thursday’s game, finishing a rehab assignment after offseason elbow surgery. He allowed no runs, two hits and four walks in six innings over a combined six rehab appearances for Class A Charlotte and Triple-A Durham.