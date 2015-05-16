FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
May 16, 2015

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed three runs on eight hits in six-plus innings of work, dropping to 3-3. For Odorizzi, it was his seventh quality start this season, tied for most among American League starters. The home run allowed to Dozier in the third inning was only his second allowed this season. Odorizzi has not allowed a walk in his last 109 batters faced.

RHP Kyle McPherson signed a two-year contract with the Rays and will report to extended spring training. McPherson hasn’t pitched in a major league game since 2012 when he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, going 0-2 with a 2.73 ERA.

RHP Alex Cobb had successful Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Thursday. He will miss the remainder of this season and most of 2016.

LHP Matt Moore threw a bullpen session and pitched in a simulated game in Port Charlotte, Fla. on Friday as he attempts to return from Tommy John surgery.

