2B Nick Franklin was activated off the 15-day disabled list. He missed the first six weeks of the season with an oblique strain.

RHP Andrew Bellatti was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Bellatti allowed no runs in six innings for the Rays, including 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief against the Twins on Saturday.

RHP Alex Colome allowed three runs, six hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings Saturday against the Twins but did not figure in the final decision. In four starts this season, Colome has a 6.05 ERA and no quality starts.