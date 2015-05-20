OF Steven Souza Jr. ended an 0-for-8 streak by picking up singles in his first two at-bats on Tuesday. Among American League rookies, Souza ranks second with 31 hits.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-3, 2.36) has been a model of consistency this season. He’s pitched into the seventh inning in all eight starts (equaling his total from 2014) and hasn’t allowed a walk in his last four starts, a span of 24 innings. He ranks first in the league in opponent’s on-base percentage (.246) and is sixth in the America League with a 2.36 ERA. He has never faced the Braves and is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA in six interleague starts.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez pitched five innings and allowed three runs on two hits. He struck out five, walked two and hit two batters. Other than giving up three runs in the second inning, Ramirez handcuffed the Braves with a good off-speed pitch. He retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced before being lifted for a pinch hitter.

1B James Loney extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the first inning. He’s batting .454 (10-for-22) during that span, which came after he went through a 1-for-12 skid. He set up the game-winning rally by drawing a two-out walk.

LHP Jake McGee pitched a scoreless inning on Tuesday and struck out two. In two games since returning from the disabled list, McGee has four strikeouts and has allowed only one hit. He was consistently hitting 97 mph on the radar gun.