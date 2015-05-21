LHP Drew Smyly is attempting to avoid labrum surgery and could be back by August or September if all goes well. He went to Texas to consult with Dr. Keith Meister and had a cortisone injection to aid the discomfort before beginning a program of rest and rehab. Surgery would end Smyly’s season after three starts and likely sideline him into the 2016 season, but manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday “we’re optimistic” and “hearing good things” on Smyly.

RHP Jake Odorizzi suffered another hard-luck loss, losing 2-1 in Atlanta on Wednesday despite giving up just four hits in six innings. He is 3-4 despite a 2.43 ERA as the Rays have scored just 15 runs for him in nine games. Odorizzi has gone at least six innings in each of his starts.

RHP Alex Colome will try to bounce back from the shortest start of his career when he faces Oakland on Thursday in the opener of a four-game home series. He gave up three runs in 3 1/3 innings at Minnesota and didn’t record a strikeout in the no-decision. Colome, who is 2-1 with a 6.05 ERA, was hospitalized with pneumonia during spring training and began the season with six minor league rehab outings. He has never faced Oakland.

RHP Nate Karns, who had his scheduled start skipped on Tuesday, will pitch on Saturday at home against Oakland. That will give him nine days off since he worked five innings in a victory over the New York Yankees. He allowed seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking two. Karns, 27, has won his late three decisions and is 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA in eight starts.

1B James Loney drove in Tampa Bay’s only run on a sacrifice fly in a 2-1 loss at Atlanta on Wednesday and extended his hitting streak to seven games with a double in the sixth inning. He was 1-for-3 with a walk and is batting .458 (11-for-24) during the streak.

INF Tim Beckham played in his first game at Atlanta on Tuesday and grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning. Beckham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, is hitting .210 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 32 games while playing mainly second base. He missed the 2014 season after a knee injury.