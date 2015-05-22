FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2015 / 2:41 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Steven Souza continues to struggle with strikeouts, as he whiffed four times in four at-bats Thursday night. He has a team-high 62 K’s in 142 at-bats this season. He leads the team with six home runs but must lower his strikeout totals.

LHP Drew Smyly, who has a tear in his left shoulder’s labrum, will not opt for surgery and will try to recover with eight weeks of rehab, targeting a late-July return. He went on the disabled list May 8 after posting an 0-1 record with a 2.70 ERA in three starts this season.

LHP Matt Moore will throw two innings in extended spring training Saturday morning. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2014.

RHP Brad Boxberger is a perfect 12-for-12 on save opportunities after pitching a scoreless ninth Thursday. He gave up two singles but stranded both runners, getting a strikeout to end the game and clinch the 3-0 win over Oakland.

DH David DeJesus continued his strong hitting, as his RBI double and solo homer accounted for two of the Rays’ three runs. DeJesus is batting .324 and has 18 RBIs on the season, the team’s best average and tied for the most RBIs.

LHP Jake McGee is off to a strong start since returning from elbow surgery. He has a 0.00 ERA after three games. On Thursday, he struck out two of the three batters he faced in a perfect eighth inning, part of a dominating night for the Rays bullpen.

