OF Steven Souza Jr. hit his team-leading seventh home run, tying Toronto’s Devon Travis for the AL lead among rookies.

RHP Chris Archer escaped jams in the first with men on second and third base and the third with men on first and second and finished his 107-pitch outing by allowing just one run Friday. After 5 1/3 innings, he gave way to the pen, which surrendered a run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth but managed to secure the Rays’ fifth straight win at home.

INF Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Sunday. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Sunday. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

3B Evan Longoria reclaimed the team lead for RBIs with 21 after his three-run homer, breaking the tie with Logan Forsythe and David DeJesus. It was Longoria’s first home run since May 9 against Texas.