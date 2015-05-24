RF Steven Souza is struggling with strikeouts -- two in three at-bats Saturday, giving him a team-high 65 in 147 at-bats, which accounts for 44 percent of his at-bats.

2B Nick Franklin, who missed the first six weeks of the season with an oblique injury, went 0-for-3, dropping his average to .154. He has played just five games but is still seeking his first RBI of the season.

RHP Nathan Karns left with a shutout in the sixth inning, but he saw both his runners score after he left. He gave up seven hits but had stayed out of trouble until the sixth inning.

LHP Enny Romero was sent back to Triple-A Durham after giving up one run in three innings during his season debut as he helped an overworked bullpen. He walked five batters, four in the ninth. The Rays had not announced a corresponding call-up for Sunday’s series finale against Oakland.

LF David DeJesus continued his hot hitting, going 2-for-2 with a walk to raise his average to .330. The team went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, unable to bring him in once he was on base.