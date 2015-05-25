RF Steven Souza has played in 43 of the Rays’ 45 games, but could be sidelined with a sprained left wrist, injured in a collision at home plate Siunday. Souza has the team lead in home runs (seven) and stolen bases (seven).

2B Logan Forsythe added two more hits and brought in the Rays’ only runs with a two-run single in the eighth inning Sunday. He’s hitting .298 and continues to be a consistent producer at the plate, with one less RBI than Evan Longoria.

RHP Preston Guilmet was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, adding a fresh arm to the bullpen. He pitched two innings of one-run ball Sunday in his major league season debut. Guilmet, 27, had no decisions, a 2.04 ERA and one save in 14 Triple-A appearances this year.

LHP Enny Romero, called up from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, was optioned back to the same team Sunday. He made his major league debut Saturday, giving up one hit and one run while striking out three and walking five in three innings.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez had his longest outing of the season at six innings on Sunday, but he gave up three runs in the sixth on a three-run home run, boosting his season ERA to 6.62. He was more upset about five walks than the runs he gave up.

1B James Loney had two hits Sunday, but he suffered sprained middle finger on his right hand as he slid into third base. It is unclear whether he will miss any time.

INF Tim Beckham was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday. Beckham was hitting .224 with five homers in 35 games for the Rays.