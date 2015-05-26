RF Steven Souza Jr. sat out Monday’s game after spraining his left wrist in Sunday’s loss. He should be available to return to the lineup Tuesday.

2B/1B Logan Forsythe has the Rays’ only RBIs in the past three games, driving in two Sunday and hitting a solo home run in Monday’s loss. He will be the team’s primary first baseman for the next month while James Loney is sidelined, showing the versatility that is one of his best assets.

RHP Jake Odorizzi continues to pitch well while receiving next to no run support -- the Rays have scored a total of five runs in his past four starts. He gave up two runs, one earned, in seven innings during Monday’s loss to the Mariners, his fourth consecutive defeat. However, he lowered his ERA to 2.31.

INF/OF Jake Elmore went 2-for-2 in his first game back from Triple-A Durham. He can play nearly every position on the field, and that flexibility will get him consistent playing time as the Rays battle injuries at multiple positions.

RHP Preston Guilmet, recalled from Durham on Sunday, was optioned back to the Triple-A team Monday. He pitched two innings of one-run ball Sunday in his major league season debut. Guilmet, 27, has no decisions, a 2.04 ERA and one save in 14 Triple-A appearances this year.

1B James Loney will miss four to six weeks after breaking his left middle finger in Sunday’s loss.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera sat out Monday’s game after straining his left groin while on the basepaths Sunday. He should be available to return Tuesday.

SS Tim Beckham, called up from Triple-A Durham before the Monday’s game, committed a costly error in the first and misplayed another ball that was ruled a double, leading to two runs in the Rays’ 4-1 loss to the Mariners. SS Asdrubal Cabrera sat out Monday’s game with a groin strain, but the Rays may need his defense back in a hurry.