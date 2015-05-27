FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 27, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Steven Souza Jr. remained out Tuesday, but he hopes to avoid the disabled list. He sprained his left wrist Sunday, and he missed the past two games.

LF Jake Elmore had a pair of two-out, run-scoring hits -- a two-run single in the first inning and an RBI single in the third. He added a game-tying fielder’s choice in the ninth for a career-high four RBIs. He is 4-for-7 since his recall from the minors Monday. “Jake Elmore picking us up,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We talked about getting the big hit. He provided two of them early.”

2B Ryan Brett moved his rehab from Class A Charlotte to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, and he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He went 2-for-3 Sunday in his lone rehab game with Charlotte. Brett has been on the disabled list since April 22 due to a dislocated left shoulder.

RHP Grant Balfour was granted his release, ending his stint with Triple-A Durham. The former Rays reliever had no decisions and a 2.79 ERA in eight relief appearances for Durham. He had a 6.26 ERA in six appearances for Tampa Bay earlier this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera missed his second consecutive start due to a strained left groin, but he drew an intentional walk as a ninth-inning pinch hitter and stayed in the game to play defense. Before the game, manager Kevin Cash said Friday was a realistic target for Cabrera’s return to the lineup.

3B Evan Longoria singled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He added a two-run double in the ninth and finished 3-for-5. He is 14-for-41 (.341) during the streak.

OF Desmond Jennings (knee) made some throws and took some swings before Tuesday’s game, manager Kevin Cash said. However, there is no timetable for Jennings to begin a rehab assignment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.