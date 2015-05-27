RF Steven Souza Jr. remained out Tuesday, but he hopes to avoid the disabled list. He sprained his left wrist Sunday, and he missed the past two games.

LF Jake Elmore had a pair of two-out, run-scoring hits -- a two-run single in the first inning and an RBI single in the third. He added a game-tying fielder’s choice in the ninth for a career-high four RBIs. He is 4-for-7 since his recall from the minors Monday. “Jake Elmore picking us up,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We talked about getting the big hit. He provided two of them early.”

2B Ryan Brett moved his rehab from Class A Charlotte to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, and he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He went 2-for-3 Sunday in his lone rehab game with Charlotte. Brett has been on the disabled list since April 22 due to a dislocated left shoulder.

RHP Grant Balfour was granted his release, ending his stint with Triple-A Durham. The former Rays reliever had no decisions and a 2.79 ERA in eight relief appearances for Durham. He had a 6.26 ERA in six appearances for Tampa Bay earlier this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera missed his second consecutive start due to a strained left groin, but he drew an intentional walk as a ninth-inning pinch hitter and stayed in the game to play defense. Before the game, manager Kevin Cash said Friday was a realistic target for Cabrera’s return to the lineup.

3B Evan Longoria singled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He added a two-run double in the ninth and finished 3-for-5. He is 14-for-41 (.341) during the streak.

OF Desmond Jennings (knee) made some throws and took some swings before Tuesday’s game, manager Kevin Cash said. However, there is no timetable for Jennings to begin a rehab assignment.