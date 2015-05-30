RF Steven Souza Jr. hadn’t played in five days due to a sprained left wrist, but he did fine in his return on Friday.

1B Jake Elmore had played first base only three times total in his whole professional career but did just fine. He made seven putouts without an error, and gives manager Kevin Cash something else to think about with 1B James Loney out for up to six weeks thanks to a broken finger.

RHP Steve Geltz gave up the game-winning single to SS J.J. Hardy when he came on in the ninth. But Geltz still has pitched well in tough situations. Seven of his last nine appearances have been scoreless, and he’s only allowed two of 14 inherited runners to score so far this season.

RHP Nathan Karns continued his strong early-season pitching on Friday against the Orioles. He gave up just one hit in six shutout innings in a no-decision and now has allowed two runs or fewer in his last six starts. “I felt great,” he said. “We went through six in a 1-0 ballgame, we have a great bullpen. They made a call to give it to them. Unfortunately it just didn’t go our way tonight.”

LF David DeJesus went 2-for-4 and kept his recent hot streak going. He’s gotten hits in 17 of his last 22 games with a .400 average in that stretch. Tampa Bay has been starved for offense, and DeJesus has really helped them out.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (groin strain) returned to the starting lineup for the first time since his injury last Sunday.