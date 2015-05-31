RF Steven Souza Jr. continued to show his power. He has been back for the last two games after being out since last Sunday with a sprained left wrist, and now Souza has homered in both of them. He hit a solo home run in the second inning of Saturday’s 3-0 victory. Souza entered the game leading the American League in rookie homers; he now has nine.

RHP Brad Boxberger got back on track in Saturday’s win over the Orioles. He took the loss on back-to-back days against the Mariners on Tuesday and Wednesday. Saturday was a different story as Boxberger retired the side in order for his 14th save in 14 appearances.

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser, on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, was reinstated Saturday and then was optioned to Triple-A Durham. The pitcher had been on the DL since April 17.

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser, on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, was reinstated Saturday and then optioned to Triple-A Durham. The pitcher had been on the DL since April 17.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez gave the Rays a strong performance on Saturday, just what they needed to end a six-game skid with a 3-0 victory. The right-hander shut down the Orioles with a good mix of fastballs and off-speed pitches, especially because Baltimore is a power-hitting team that loves to swing early in the count. “Erasmo was outstanding,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Provided us a ton, got most of the bullpen a night off.”

DH Tim Beckham came out of Saturday’s game with a right hamstring cramp. Cash said after the game that the team wanted to see how Beckham felt Sunday before making any decisions or moves. “Kind of a hamstring cramp right now,” Cash said. “We’ll keep evaluating to figure out what it is.”

DH Tim Beckham had to leave Saturday’s game because of cramping in his right hamstring. He came out in the seventh after going 0-for-2. The Rays were unsure of his situation after the game.