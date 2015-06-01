INF Nick Franklin got the start at second base for the Rays, who have had to juggle their infield because of injuries. He went 0-for-3 and is batting just .069. “Nick has been here,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He hasn’t had some consistent playing time. He’s made some nice adjustments in the cage. He’s really working hard.”

INF Logan Forsythe got the start at first base in the series finale against Baltimore and played flawless defensively. Forsythe also went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. Jake Elmore played first base for the opening two games against Baltimore over the weekend, but he struggled defensively in an unfamiliar position.

LHP Matt Moore, who is battling back from Tommy John surgery performed April 22, 2014, had an effective bullpen session and is on track to begin a rehab assignment next week. “Bullpen went real well,” manager Kevin Cash said. “I think they’re factoring in the scheduling of a Wednesday or Thursday start. It’s either going to be extended (spring training) or (Class A) Port Charlotte, one of those two.”

INF Tim Beckham was placed on the 15-day disabled list following Sunday’s game because of a hamstring strain. Tampa Bay will make a corresponding roster move Monday, manager Kevin Cash said. Beckham sustained what he thought were hamstring cramps in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Orioles.