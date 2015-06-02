OF Mikie Mahtook was called up from Triple-A Durham after Monday’s game, replacing RHP Ernesto Frieri, and will join the Rays Tuesday. Mahtook was hitting .242 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 39 games for the Bulls.

RHP Andrew Bellatti rejoined the Rays Monday, being called up from Triple-A Durham. He was 2-0 with a 3.08 ERA for the Bulls in two stints. He also pitched for the Rays earlier this season, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two games in early May. He can give manager Kevin Cash some length out of the bullpen, throwing 3 1/3 innings and 2 2/3 innings in his previous appearances this season. He also made four starts for Durham.

RHP Chris Archer will start Tuesday against the Angels. Archer is coming off one of the best starts of his career, but got a no-decision in a 3-0 loss to RHP Felix Hernandez and the Mariners. Archer gave up no runs and two hits in eight innings, striking out 12 and walking none. He is 3-1 with a 3.63 ERA in four career starts against the Angels.

LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) will throw about three innings and 50 pitches in a rehab game for Class-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Barring any setbacks, the Rays hope to have Moore back around the Fourth of July.

RHP Alex Colome (3-2) gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks in six innings. And he gave up three of the Angels’ four homers, which made all the difference in the game. “He competed well against a hot lineup with some really good hitters,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He made a couple mistakes to their big boys and they made him pay. Ultimately, that seemed to be the outcome of the game, the home runs.”

RHP Ernesto Frieri was designated for assignment after Monday’s game against the Angels. Frieri was 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA in 22 games for the Rays. “Ernie did a nice job for us, (but) we kind of felt better off going forward with somebody that could give us a little more length,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Not to say Ernie can‘t, but he’s been a one-inning pitcher most of his career.” Earlier in the day, the Rays called up RHP Andrew Bellatti, who can pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen.

OF/DH John Jaso (bruised left wrist) has started to swing a bat. He is eligible to come off the disabled list June 6, but he will not be ready then.

INF Tim Beckham was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a strained right hamstring. He hurt the hamstring running to first base Saturday in Baltimore. He received treatment Sunday but it became clear he wasn’t going to be ready soon. He ranks fourth among A.L. rookies with five homers.

OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) took some swings in extended spring training in Florida but still felt irritation in the knee. There is no timetable for his return.