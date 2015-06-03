FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 4, 2015 / 5:48 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Steven Souza Jr. leads all American League rookies with 10 home runs, and he is one of seven AL rookies in the past 25 years to hit 10 before the start of June. However, his 71 strikeouts are tied for the second most in the majors and his .118 average (4 for 34) with runners in scoring position is the third lowest in the majors.

RHP Chris Archer struck out a career-high 15, giving up just one run and six hits while not walking a batter in eight innings Tuesday.

RHP Nathan Karns will start Wednesday against the Angels. Karns threw six scoreless innings, allowing one hit, in his last start against Baltimore. Karns, though, got a no-decision when the bullpen blew the lead. He leads all major league rookies in ERA (3.32), strikeouts (53) and opponents’ average (.195). He has never faced the Angels.

OF Joey Butler is swinging a hot bat of late, with eight hits in his past 16 at-bats over the last four games. He leads all major league rookies with a .333 (27-for-81) average, earning more playing time. He has started each of the Rays’ last eight games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.