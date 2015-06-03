RF Steven Souza Jr. leads all American League rookies with 10 home runs, and he is one of seven AL rookies in the past 25 years to hit 10 before the start of June. However, his 71 strikeouts are tied for the second most in the majors and his .118 average (4 for 34) with runners in scoring position is the third lowest in the majors.

RHP Chris Archer struck out a career-high 15, giving up just one run and six hits while not walking a batter in eight innings Tuesday.

RHP Nathan Karns will start Wednesday against the Angels. Karns threw six scoreless innings, allowing one hit, in his last start against Baltimore. Karns, though, got a no-decision when the bullpen blew the lead. He leads all major league rookies in ERA (3.32), strikeouts (53) and opponents’ average (.195). He has never faced the Angels.

OF Joey Butler is swinging a hot bat of late, with eight hits in his past 16 at-bats over the last four games. He leads all major league rookies with a .333 (27-for-81) average, earning more playing time. He has started each of the Rays’ last eight games.