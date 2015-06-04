2B Logan Forsythe, who went 1-for-4 with a walk Wednesday, has reached base in 22 of his past 23 games. He leads the team in doubles (13) and extra-base hits. He has hit everywhere in the Rays lineup except ninth, and lately he is hitting in the cleanup spot behind 3B Evan Longoria. Three of his six homers came when hitting fourth.

LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) threw 2 1/3 innings for Class A Charlotte on Wednesday in his first rehab appearance. He allowed two runs, both unearned, on two hits and two walks. The Rays hope Moore can return sometime in early July.

RHP Nathan Karns gave up four runs on five hits and three walks in five innings, getting a no-decision in the Rays’ 6-5, 10-inning win over the Angels. Karns had not allowed more than two runs in game in his previous six starts, but he was hurt by the home run against the Angels. Three of the four Angels’ runs came on homers -- CF Mike Trout hit a solo shot, and 2B Johnny Giavotella hit a two-run homer.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will start Thursday against the Mariners, his former team. It will be his first game back in Seattle since he was traded to Tampa Bay for LHP Mike Montgomery at the end of spring training. In three seasons as a Mariner, Ramirez went 7-12 with a 4.62 ERA in 47 games (35 starts). Ramirez threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, in his last start against Baltimore.