RF Steven Souza Jr., who grew up 20 miles north of Seattle, made a memorable return while driving in the first run of a 2-1 win over the Mariners at Safeco Field on Thursday. Souza went 1-for-3 in the win.

2B Nick Franklin was back at Safeco Field as a visiting player after spending parts of his first two seasons with the Mariners, but he didn’t get into Thursday’s game.

RHP Jake Odorizzi is scheduled to pitch against the Mariners for the second time in 11 days on Friday, when the Rays play at Seattle. Odorizzi allowed just five hits and one earned run over seven innings but was charged with the loss in a 4-1 defeat the last time he went against Seattle. Odorizzi had a solid May, going 2-3 with a 2.79 ERA and having allowed two runs or fewer in four of his six starts last month.

RHP Brad Boxberger got the night off after blowing a save Wednesday. He watched as RHP Kevin Jepsen came on and earned the save with a scoreless ninth in a 2-1 win over Seattle.

DH Joey Butler continues to be a feel-good story. The longtime minor-leaguer added two more hits in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Seattle. Butler was 2-for-3 and now has a six-game hitting streak and a .348 batting average.

RHP Kirby Yates allowed two runs (one earned) in one inning Thursday during his first rehab appearance for Class A Charlotte. He has been out since late April due to a right pectoral strain.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez fared pretty well against his former team Thursday, although he seemed to run out of gas in the fifth inning. Ramirez, who spent seven years in the Seattle organization and went to spring training with the Mariners this year, earned the win after allowing just one earned run off seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.