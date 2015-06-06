RHP Andrew Bellatti was getting all sorts of praise from manager Kevin Cash after throwing three shutout innings and earning the win in Friday night’s 1-0 victory over Seattle. Then Cash optioned him to Triple-A. The move was made to add a fresh arm to the Tampa Bay bullpen. “I don’t want to take away from what Bellatti did tonight,” Cash said. “He helped us win that ball game.”

2B Logan Forsythe, who made a key defensive play in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Seattle, let his bat do the talking Friday. His leadoff homer in the ninth was the only run scored in the 1-0 win.

RHP Jake Odorizzi came out of Friday’s game at Seattle with a strained left oblique muscle. Odorizzi threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings before wincing on his 75th pitch. He was removed from the game and diagnosed with a strained left oblique muscle. The injury will be re-evaluated on Saturday, although manager Kevin Cash said there might not be any update until Sunday.

LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) came out of his first rehab start with a clean bill of health and could be in line to make another one, The Tacoma News Tribune reported. Moore has been out since April 2014 but could be on his way back to the rotation.

RHP Alex Colome has yet to throw a pitch in the seventh inning of any of his seven starts this season. Efficiency has been a problem for Colome, whose only two six-inning outings resulted in combined totals of 20 hits and 13 earned runs. He is scheduled to make his eighth start of the season Saturday night in Seattle.

DH Joey Butler extended his hitting streak to seven games while going 1-for-3 Friday night in Seattle. Butler is hitting .475 (13-for-27) during the streak.

LHP Enny Romero will be called up from Triple-A to add a fresh arm to the Tampa Bay bullpen. RHP Andrew Bellatti was optioned to make room for Romero.

RHP Kevin Jepsen earned a save for the second night in a row Friday, but he’s not taking Brad Boxberger’s job. The Rays’ usual closer threw 32 pitches Wednesday, a game in which he suffered his first blown save of the season, and he wasn’t available to pitch Thursday or Friday.

3B Evan Longoria had hits in each of his first two at-bats Friday and went 2 for 3 in the win over Seattle.

OF Desmond Jennings, who spent almost the entire month of May on the disabled list because of a sore knee, is scheduled to go to Colorado to get a second opinion on the injury. Jennings was diagnosed with left knee bursitis, but manager Kevin Cash told reporters this week that the injury is expected to be more serious than that.