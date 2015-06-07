1B Nick Franklin saw his first action as an opposing player at Safeco Field on Saturday night, when the former Mariner went 0-for-3. Franklin, acquired by Tampa Bay in the three-team deadline trade last year that sent LHP David Price to Detroit, is now hitting .083 this season.

RHP Andrew Bellatti was optioned to Triple-A Durham when the Rays recalled LHP Enny Romero. Bellatti, 23, appeared in four games for Tampa Bay, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA. He got the win by throwing three shutout innings Friday night at Seattle, and the Rays decided to call up a fresh bullpen arm.

RHP Chris Archer is off to the best start of his career, even if his 6-4 record might not illustrate the fact. The Rays have been shut out in three of Archer’s starts this season, with the latest coming in a 3-0 loss to Seattle last week. Archer pitched eight innings of two-hit, shutout ball in that game. He is scheduled to pitch against the Mariners again Sunday.

RHP Jake Odorizzi told reporters before Saturday’s game that his strained left oblique muscle felt about the same as it had late Friday night. He added that he is scheduled to meet with a doctor on the Rays’ Monday off day, at which time the team might know more about whether Odorizzi might miss a start.

LHP Enny Romero was called up from Triple-A Durham late Friday night, but he didn’t pitch in Saturday’s game. Romero has appeared in one game for the Rays this season, when he allowed one hit and one earned run over three innings of relief May 23 against Oakland.

CF Kevin Kiermaier used his speed as a factor in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Seattle. Two first-inning stolen bases -- his steal of third was official only after an original out call was reversed by a replay challenge -- put the leadoff hitter at third base before the Rays stranded him there. Then Kiermaier legged out a triple on a liner into the gap in right-center field before scoring Tampa Bay’s first run on a wild pitch in the sixth.

3B Evan Longoria, who is nursing a sore wrist, did not play Saturday. Manager Kevin Cash told reporters before the game that Longoria might benefit from another day or two off to rest the injury.