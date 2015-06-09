OF Garrett Whitley of Niskayuna (N.Y.) High School was picked with the 13th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays. Whitley was committed to Wake Forest but said he intends to sign with the Rays. A multi-tool prospect with elite speed, he’s expected to report to the Gulf Coast League in Florida once signed.

C Chris Betts of Woodrow Wilson High in Long Beach (Calif.) went 52nd overall to the Rays in the second round, bringing a top left-handed power bat to Tampa’s minor-league system. He may not project longterm as a catcher but has a big frame at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds.