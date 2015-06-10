RHP Andrew Bellatti was recalled from Triple-A Durham when the Rays put RHP Jake Odorizzi on the disabled list. Bellatti, 23, appeared in four games for Tampa Bay, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

RHP Jake Odorizzi went on the disabled list , retroactive to June 6 with an oblique injury, recalling RHP Andrew Bellatti for bullpen help. There is no immediate timetable for Odorizzi’s return.

LHP Matt Moore threw in Dunedin on a rehab assignment June 9, throwing 64 pitches and giving up three hits in four scoreless innings as he recovers from Tommy John surgery last year.

RHP Nathan Karns gave up a career-high nine hits and was roughed up by the Angels for a second straight start. He had a 2.63 ERA in his previous nine starts before totaling a 6.75 ERA in his last two.

OF Joey Butler drove in both Rays runs and has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, hitting .385 over that stretch. His .327 average is the third-best ever for a Rays rookie at this point in the season with 100-plus plate appearances.

LHP Enny Romero was sent back down to Triple-A Durham after giving up six hits and three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

RHP Kirby Yates, who has a strained right pectoral muscle, had his rehab assignment transferred from Class A Charlotte to Triple-A Durham.

3B Evan Longoria, slowed by a wrist injury, stepped in as a pinch-hitter in the seventh but struck out with two on as the tying run. He hasn’t started in three straight games due to the wrist.

OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) will undergo arthroscopic surgery June 10 and miss a minimum of 3-4 weeks.