1B Nick Franklin broke out of a 1-for-38 slump with a single, raising his average to .087 with a 1-for-3 night. He played better defensively after committing two errors Tuesday in just his second game of the year at first base.

RHP Preston Guilmet was recalled from Triple-A Durham to provide bullpen help, with LHP Enny Romero sent down after a long outing Tuesday. Guilmet pitched two innings of one-run ball May 24 in his lone major league appearance this season. He has a 2.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A games this year.

LHP Enny Romero was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, a day after he threw 2 1/3 innings of three-run ball. He had a 6.75 ERA in two appearances for Tampa Bay.

RHP Kirby Yates, who was sidelined due to a strained right pectoral muscle, was taken off the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Durham. He had no decisions and a 4.15 ERA in four relief appearances for Tampa Bay before getting hurt.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez picked up his fifth win, holding the Angels to two runs on five hits in his five innings. The Rays are 5-1 in his past six starts.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera was the only Rays player with two hits, and he knocked in a huge insurance run in the eighth with a ground-rule double. He is still hitting just .211, but he came through with just his 13th RBI of the season.

3B Evan Longoria made his first start after three games out of the starting lineup while he was limited by a wrist injury. He said he felt better and showed it with a home run, his sixth of the season. “Nothing usually hurts when you hit a home run,” he said. “It felt pretty good after that.”

LHP Jake McGee pitched the ninth inning for his first save of the season, the fifth Rays pitcher to earn a save this year. McGee was the closer last year. This season the relievers are being used based on matchups late in the game, though Brad Boxberger has 15 saves.

OF Desmond Jennings, out the past five weeks, underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery Wednesday. He will miss a minimum of three weeks.