RF Steven Souza, who broke out of an 0-for-21 slump the night before, hit his 12th home run in the second inning Thursday. He extended both his team homer lead and the lead among AL rookies this season.

RHP Andrew Bellatti was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis, retroactive to June 10. He isn’t expected to miss much more than the two weeks, but his absence hurts an overworked bullpen. Bellatti was called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday but didn’t get into a game during his latest major league stint. He also was with the Rays for five days the previous week, and he is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four relief appearances this year.

RHP Preston Guilmet, who threw two innings of two-run ball Thursday, one day after he was called up from the minors, was optioned back to Triple-A Durham following the game. He has no decisions and a 6.75 ERA in two relief appearances for Tampa Bay this season.

DH Joey Butler continues to hit consistently, collecting two more hits Thursday to raise his average to .330. The rookie is stepping up in the absence of injured OF Desmond Jennings and is sticking at the No. 2 spot in the order.

LHP Enny Romero was recalled from Triple-A Durham after Thursday’s game. He was optioned to the minors Wednesday following a four-day stay with Tampa Bay. In two relief appearances for the Rays this year, he has no decisions and a 6.75 ERA.

CF Kevin Kiermaier picked up his fourth outfield assist of the season, gunning down Albert Pujols at the plate as the Angels veteran tried to tag up on a fly to center. Kiermaier went 0-for-4, however, dropping his average to. 236.

RHP Matt Andriese was called up by the Rays for an emergency start Friday in the series opener against the Chicago White Sox. In seven games (three starts) for Tampa Bay earlier this season, Andriese went 0-1 with a 4.79 ERA. He was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in five games (four starts) for Triple-A Durham.

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser was recalled from Triple-A Durham after Thursday’s game. He was on the Rays’ disabled list from mid-April to late May before he was activated and optioned to Durham. In two appearances for Tampa Bay early this season, he allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA in seven games for Durham.

C Bobby Wilson, the Rays’ backup catcher, was designated for assignment after Thursday’s game. “I understand it’s part of the game,” said Wilson, who hit just .145 with four total RBIs in 24 games. “You kind of wish it doesn’t happen to you, but it did. I‘m just grateful for the opportunity that they gave me here.”