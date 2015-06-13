OF Mikie Mahtook was optioned to Triple-A Durham, having hit .150 in two short stints with the Rays. His first two MLB hits were home runs, but he added a single Friday, along with a sacrifice bunt to help the Rays to victory.

DH Joey Butler went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, raising his average to .342 on the season. He’s hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games, batting .404 over that span. His batting average is the best among AL rookies with at least 100 at-bats.

C Curt Casali was recalled and will be the Rays’ backup catcher moving forward. He hasn’t hit well at the major league level, but his defense and ability to handle Rays pitchers will give him regular work in relief of starter Rene Rivera.

LHP Jake McGee is getting back to lights-out closer form, getting a perfect ninth on Friday, including strikeouts of the first two batters he faced. The Rays have had six different pitchers record saves this season, but McGee is pitching like someone who wants his old closer job back in a hurry.