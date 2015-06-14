RF Steven Souza came through not only with an RBI single to tie the game in the eighth Saturday, but used his speed to steal second and then score from second on an infield single when the ball got away on a potential inning-ending out. He continues to lead the Rays in home runs, RBIs and stolen bases this season.

INF Nick Franklin continues to pull himself out of a long slump to start his season -- after batting just .102 two nights ago, he’s had three hits in two nights, and his triple Saturday was a spark to set up the go-ahead run in the seventh. His versatility in the field has helped the Rays weather multiple injuries in the past month as well.

RHP Chris Archer wasn’t as dominant as his three previous starts, but he put his team in position to win, leaving with a 2-2 tie in the eighth. Archer threw 21 consecutive strikes at one point, and his walk in the eighth ended a streak of 108 batters without a walk, a run that included 43 strikeouts between his walks.

LF David DeJesus came up with his second steal of the season with two outs in the eighth, putting himself in scoring position after a two-out single. Once in jeopardy of being dealt before the season, his timely hits and veteran leadership have been unexpected assets in the Rays’ surprising start.