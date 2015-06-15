RHP Andrew Bellatti played catch Sunday and is on pace to return from the disabled list near the end of the month. He went on the DL with a shoulder injury Wednesday.

LHP Drew Smyly, out with a labrum tear, made 20 throws from 45-60 feet Saturday and felt great. He is continuing a two-month rehab.

OF Brandon Guyer went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base, impressive because Chicago’s Chris Sale had allowed only one stolen base against him all season. The Rays had two Sunday, with another from rookie Jake Elmore.

RHP Jake Odorizzi, on the disabled list with an oblique strain, played catch Sunday as a first step toward testing the injury and moving onto a bullpen session or a rehab start.

RHP Nathan Karns was poised Sunday in holding Chicago to one run in his six innings, despite facing runners in scoring position in all six innings. Hitters went 1-for-9 against him with runners in scoring position, allowing him to keep the Rays in a game against White Sox ace Chris Sale.

RHP Kevin Jepsen bounced back nicely after giving up three runs in blown save Thursday, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth on seven pitches for his fifth save of the season. The Rays bullpen came through despite two key arms having the day off in Brad Boxberger and Jake McGee.

C Bobby Wilson, designated for assignment by the Rays after Thursday’s game, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham. Wilson hit .145 with four RBIs in 24 games for Tampa Bay this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera missed his power this season, but he came through with a huge 2-run home run in the seventh for the difference in a 2-1 win Sunday. It’s just his third home run of the season, and his defense has been stellar. The Rays could use more hits like that from him.