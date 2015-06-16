FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 17, 2015

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Logan Forsythe lined up in the cleanup spot and continued his strong hitting -- 3-for-5 with two RBIs. He had a gem on defense, racing to his right and throwing against his body for a key putout.

CF Kevin Kierrmaier showed off his speed with a pair of doubles, a stolen base and two runs scored, sparking the Rays with the first run on the way to a 6-1 victory. He now has six steals, behind only Steven Souza for the team lead.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez threw six shutout innings, winning for the sixth time in seven starts. In his past four outings, he’s allowed three runs in 23 1/3 innings. As the Rays have gone without multiple starting pitchers, he’s stepped up as a surprisingly consistent presence in the rotation.

3B Evan Longoria left Monday’s game with a bruised left wrist after being hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative and he’s day to day.

