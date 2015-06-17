LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) made his third rehab start for Class A Charlotte on Tuesday, throwing 78 pitches (49 strikes). He lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and two runs. He still has one or two more rehab games to go and is eyeing an early-July return.

RHP Alex Colome said he lost command of his pitches in a nightmarish second inning that saw him give up five hits and three walks. He wound up with his shortest outing of the season, as he gave up six runs in two innings and saw his ERA go from 4.21 to 5.14.

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser gave up two earned runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief, his third outing since being called up Friday. After the game, he was optioned to Triple-A Durham, leaving the bigs with a 7.94 ERA in limited work.

3B Evan Longoria, who took a pitch off his wrist and left the game Tuesday night, bounced back and started Wednesday, getting hits in his first two at-bats. With the game out of reach, he was pulled for rest in the fifth inning.

RHP Ronald Belisario had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham, and he will join the Rays in Washington on Wednesday. He had an opt-out in his contract forcing the Rays’ hand, but they called him up for an unspecified bullpen role. The 32-year-old had 17 saves in Durham, but he is likely to be a setup man for Tampa Bay.